Azhar, Fawad climb in ICC Test rankings

Duo’s performance in first South Africa Test yields favourable results

Posted: Jan 30, 2021
Posted: Jan 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan batsmen Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali’s performances in the first Test against South Africa saw them improve their International Cricket Council Test rankings.

Fawad scored a century while Azhar’s fifty helped the side secure a seven-wicket win in Karachi with a day to spare.

Azhar has now reached 15th place whereas Fawad is at number 78 alongside Soumya Sarkar of Bangladesh.

Faheem Ashraf, who scored half-century in the first innings, reached 66th position.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam — who amassed just 37 runs in the series opener — dropped to 7th position whereas Abid Ali was demoted to 74.  

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah climbed to 23rd position whereas pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi dropped to 34.

Hasan Ali has been demoted to 53rd place while debutante Nauman Ali — who bagged seven wickets — ranked 62. Faheem has also dropped to 67.

Pakistan are currently placed at 7th position in the team rankings.

