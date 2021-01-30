Azhar, Fawad climb in ICC Test rankings

Pakistan batsmen Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali’s performances in the first Test against South Africa saw them improve their International Cricket Council Test rankings.

Fawad scored a century while Azhar’s fifty helped the side secure a seven-wicket win in Karachi with a day to spare.

Azhar has now reached 15th place whereas Fawad is at number 78 alongside Soumya Sarkar of Bangladesh.

Faheem Ashraf, who scored half-century in the first innings, reached 66th position.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam — who amassed just 37 runs in the series opener — dropped to 7th position whereas Abid Ali was demoted to 74.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah climbed to 23rd position whereas pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi dropped to 34.

Hasan Ali has been demoted to 53rd place while debutante Nauman Ali — who bagged seven wickets — ranked 62. Faheem has also dropped to 67.

Pakistan are currently placed at 7th position in the team rankings.

