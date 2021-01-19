Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Two Australian Open 2021 players diagnosed with coronavirus

Australia health officials have said that two players were to participate in this year's Australian Open have tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of nine people have tested positive while in quarantine ahead of the event in Melbourne, but two cases were deemed to be historical infections on Tuesday. Positive cases on three charter flights have left 72 players confined to their hotel rooms, rather than being allowed out to train like the other competitors but health officials said none of them have yet been cleared to train as a result of the two cases being reclassified as non-infectious. Related: Australian Open 2021 to go ahead, insists chief Craig Tiley "This does not change broader assessment of the player group in hotel quarantine," a statement said. Some players have complained that the possibility of a hard lockdown was not explained before they travelled to Australia, and have raised concerns about their fitness for lead-up events beginning January 31. Many have turned their hotel rooms into makeshift gyms and resorted to hitting tennis balls off hotel walls. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
