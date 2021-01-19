Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Pant’s resilience leads India to historic triumph over Australia

Visitors clinch series with three-wicket win in Brisbane

Posted: Jan 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Pant’s resilience leads India to historic triumph over Australia

Listen
India made history with their three-wicket win over Australia in the series deciding fourth and final Test in Brisbane on Monday. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant starred with a swashbuckling 89 not out as the injury-depleted visitors overhauled the 328-run target with three overs to go. Australia had not been beaten at the Gabba since falling to Viv Richards' all-conquering West Indies side by nine wickets in November 1988. Related: India bowlers put fourth Australia Test in balance India's 329 for seven also smashed the 69-year-old record for the biggest run-chase at the Gabba, set by Australia who scored 236 for seven to beat the West Indies in 1951. The series win was a remarkable achievement considering India were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36 to lose the first Test in Adelaide, before bouncing back to win the second in Melbourne. They then batted throughout the final day to draw the third Test in Sydney.  Pat Cummins was easily the pick of the Australian bowlers with 4-55 from 24 overs. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
Australia Cricket India Rishabh Pant

India made history with their three-wicket win over Australia in the series deciding fourth and final Test in Brisbane on Monday.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant starred with a swashbuckling 89 not out as the injury-depleted visitors overhauled the 328-run target with three overs to go.

Australia had not been beaten at the Gabba since falling to Viv Richards’ all-conquering West Indies side by nine wickets in November 1988.

Related: India bowlers put fourth Australia Test in balance

India’s 329 for seven also smashed the 69-year-old record for the biggest run-chase at the Gabba, set by Australia who scored 236 for seven to beat the West Indies in 1951.

The series win was a remarkable achievement considering India were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36 to lose the first Test in Adelaide, before bouncing back to win the second in Melbourne.

They then batted throughout the final day to draw the third Test in Sydney. 

Pat Cummins was easily the pick of the Australian bowlers with 4-55 from 24 overs.

Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Australia, India, Cricket, Rishabh Pant,India beat Australia, Australia vs India, Australia vs India Test series 2020-21, Rishabh Pant batting, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21,
 

