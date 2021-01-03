Sunday, January 3, 2021  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Arsenal’s Arteta ‘happy’ after West Brom rout

Gunners secured their third consecutive league win on Saturday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Arsenal’s Arteta ‘happy’ after West Brom rout

Photo Courtesy: Arsenal/ Twitter

Mikel Arteta said the prospects for Arsenal’s season are “completely different” after thrashing West Brom 4-0 to complete three Premier League wins in eight days.

Prior to last weekend, the Gunners had gone eight league games without a win to find themselves battling at the bottom end of the table.

But nine points from nine has propelled Arsenal back into contention for the European places as they climb to 11th and within three points of the top six.

“I’m so happy we were able to achieve the target that we had because the table looks completely different,” said Arteta, who had found his job under threat just four months on from winning the FA Cup.

“The energy we have around the place is much better and wins bring a lot of confidence. You can see that today in the way the team played.”

West Brom are yet to win in four games since Sam Allardyce took charge and the former England manager needs to quickly instill the defensive discipline he has made his trademark at previous clubs if his new team are to have any chance of survival.

The Baggies have shocked Manchester City and Liverpool by claiming 1-1 draws on the road in recent weeks, but have now conceded 12 goals in Allardyce’s first three home games.

“I think we need to work out a way to make sure we are not as sloppy as we are at conceding goals,” said Allardyce, whose side remain second bottom, six points from safety.

“That seems to be by defending deeper like we did at Man City and Liverpool. It seems like when we do try and open up then we leave opportunities for the opposition and we’re not able to cope.”

Arteta’s decision to finally put faith in his crop of talented youngsters has turned his side’s season around. Bukayo Saka was again the shining light, while Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe also impressed.

Arsenal’s poor run was principally caused by a struggle to score goals, but they were a threat from the off despite the treacherous conditions on a snow covered surface.

Sam Johnstone denied Hector Bellerin and Saka inside the first 10 minutes, but he was powerless to stop Tierney’s stunning opener on 23 minutes.

The Scotland international left Darnell Furlong trailing in his wake before cutting inside onto his weaker right foot and curling into the top corner.

FaceBook WhatsApp
arsenal Mikel Arteta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hafeez weighs in on Amir’s international cricket retirement decision
Hafeez weighs in on Amir’s international cricket retirement decision
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand...
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand Test
Hafeez credits power-hitting skills for success as batsman
Hafeez credits power-hitting skills for success as batsman
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan's biggest disappointment of 2020
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan’s biggest disappointment of 2020
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam's heroics against New Zealand
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam’s heroics against New Zealand
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Despite Faheem’s heroics, NZ on top in first Pakistan Test
Despite Faheem’s heroics, NZ on top in first Pakistan Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.