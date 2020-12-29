Tuesday, December 29, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Wellington Firebirds triumph over Pakistan Shaheens in T20 fixture

Hosts register nine-wicket victory on Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: cricketwgtninc/Twitter

Wellington Firebirds registered a nine-wicket victory over Pakistan Shaheens in their T20 fixture on Tuesday.

The visiting side headed into the fixture on the back of a 21-run defeat to Northern Knights on Monday.

Being sent to bat first, Rohail Nazir’s side put on a dismal show with the blade as they were dismissed for just 91 in 17.4 overs.

Danish Aziz top-scored with 28 from 31 balls with a boundary and a six to his name whereas Usman Qadir struck two fours and a maximum on his way to an unbeaten 16-ball 23.

Jamie Gibson was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts with his figures of 3-30 in four overs.

In reply, wicketkeeper-batsman Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra put on an unbeaten 76-run partnership for the second wicket to take the side home in just 9.5 overs.

Conway was the standout performer with the bat as he made 48 from 32 balls with five boundaries and two sixes whereas Ravindra’s 35-run knock came off 30 deliveries and included three fours and two maximums.

Mohammad Hasnain took the only wicket for the Shaheens.

