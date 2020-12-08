Watch: Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir takes five-wicket haul in LPL 2020

Galle Gladiators pacer Mohammad Amir took a five-wicket haul to help the side register their maiden win in the 2020 edition of the Lanka Premier League on Monday.

Pakistan left-arm pacer returned with figures of 5-26 in four overs as Colombo Kings were dismissed for 171 in 20 overs.

🇵🇰 Mohammad Amir become first 5 wickets holder in @LPLt20official history !!!!!!!!! #LPL2020 pic.twitter.com/cVBJQ1KbDd — Lanka Premier League (@LPLt20official) December 8, 2020

A half-century by Ahsan Ali anchored Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s side to victory in 17.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

The 26-year-old’s 56-run knock came off 38 balls and included nine boundaries and a six. He put on a 97-run opening partnership with Danushka Gunathilaka who struck five fours on his way to 28-ball 38.

Later in the evening, the fixture between Dambulla Viiking and Jaffna Stallions was abandoned due to rain after seven overs of play.