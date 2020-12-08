Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Watch: Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir takes five-wicket haul in LPL 2020

Paceman bowls Galle Gladiators to eight-wicket win over Colombo Kings

Watch: Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir takes five-wicket haul in LPL 2020

Photo Courtesy: Sri Lanka Cricket

Galle Gladiators pacer Mohammad Amir took a five-wicket haul to help the side register their maiden win in the 2020 edition of the Lanka Premier League on Monday.

Pakistan left-arm pacer returned with figures of 5-26 in four overs as Colombo Kings were dismissed for 171 in 20 overs.

A half-century by Ahsan Ali anchored Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s side to victory in 17.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

The 26-year-old’s 56-run knock came off 38 balls and included nine boundaries and a six. He put on a 97-run opening partnership with Danushka Gunathilaka who struck five fours on his way to 28-ball 38.

Later in the evening, the fixture between Dambulla Viiking and Jaffna Stallions was abandoned due to rain after seven overs of play.

Cricket Lanka Premier League 2020 Mohammad Amir Pakistan
 
