Wednesday, December 23, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Australia’s Warner, Abbott to miss second India Test

Melbourne to host match two of four-game series

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Australia’s Warner, Abbott to miss second India Test

Cricket Australia confirmed that star batsman David Warner and paceman Sean Abbott will sit out from the second Test against India starting from December 26 in Melbourne.

The governing body said Warner and paceman Sean Abbott had also been excluded from the Australian team’s bio-secure bubble in Melbourne as a precaution due to a Covid-19 outbreak in their hometown Sydney.

“While neither player has been in a specific hotspot as outlined by NSW Health, Cricket Australia’s bio-security protocols do not allow them to rejoin the squad in time for the Boxing Day Test,” it said.

The second Test against India starts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26 and the teams have been training in bio-secure bubbles.

Warner and Abbott flew to Melbourne on Saturday hoping to avoid quarantine issues arising from the Sydney Covid-19 outbreak.

But the team’s Covid-19 protocols prevented them from joining the squad in time for the Test, and Cricket Australia said Warner would not have recovered from in time anyway.

Warner limped out of Australia’s second one-day international against the tourists last month in agony after suffering the injury.

Authorities in New South Wales state have been scrambling to contain a virus cluster that emerged in Sydney’s northern beaches after a long period of no community transmission in Australia’s largest city.

The cluster currently stands at just under 100, and the state government announced a second day of single-digit growth in cases Wednesday and eased lockdown restrictions for Christmas.

It remains unclear whether the outbreak will affect the third Test against India, which is due to begin in Sydney on January 7.

“I know Cricket Australia’s doing everything in their power to have the Test match in Sydney but we’ll know more in a couple of days,” off-spinner Nathan Lyon told reporters Wednesday.

“Fingers crossed it’s in Sydney, but more importantly hopefully everyone stays safe and can have a decent Christmas.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Cricket david warner India Sean Abbott
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
India, Australia, Cricket, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Australia vs India 2020-21, India vs Australia 2020-21, India tour of Australia 2020-21, AUSvIND, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Australia coronavirus situation
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Afridi opens up on Amir's retirement decision from international cricket
Afridi opens up on Amir’s retirement decision from international cricket
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team
Duffy, Seifert star as NZ down Pakistan in first T20I
Duffy, Seifert star as NZ down Pakistan in first T20I
Shahid Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 League
Shahid Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 League
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
New Zealand drub Pakistan in second T20I to win series
New Zealand drub Pakistan in second T20I to win series
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.