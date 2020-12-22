Tuesday, December 22, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1442
Waqar Younis to miss second New Zealand-Pakistan Test

Bowling coach will return to Pakistan to spend family time

Posted: Dec 22, 2020
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis will not be part of the coaching staff in the second and final Test against New Zealand.

The Pakistan Cricket Board made the announcement in its statement on Tuesday.

The governing body said that the former skipper will return to Pakistan to meet his family whom he has not seen since June.

“Waqar Younis had requested the team management to be granted leave so that he can spend additional time with his immediate family, which will be in Lahore before returning to Sydney, Australia on January 17,” the release read. “Waqar will rejoin the side in time for the series against South Africa, which starts with the first Test in Karachi on January 26.”

Team manager Masood Rana said that the board took a pragmatic approach in allowing the bowling coach to go on leave.

“Considering Waqar has not seen his family since June and taking into account that our home series against South Africa, which follows the series against New Zealand, doesn’t finish until 14 February, we took a pragmatic view of his request and have allowed him to return home early so that he can spend additional time with his wife and children.

“If he had returned to Lahore with the side after the second Test, he would have only got a week to spend with them. For all of us, families always come first and we have in the past made similar exemptions so that our team members are able to achieve the correct work-life balance,” he was quoted saying in the press release.

The second New Zealand-Pakistan Test will be played at Christchurch on January 3, 2021.

