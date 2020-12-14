Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Cricket

Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket

Left-armer retired from five-day format to focus on white-ball cricket

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan head coach Waqar Younis claimed that left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir did not retire from Test cricket out of workload issues.

The former Green Caps skipper made the remark while interacting with the media on Sunday.

“I don’t think he retired from red-ball cricket due to an increase in workload,” the Burewala Express said. “I recently saw him take part in franchise competitions and he is currently representing Pakistan in the limited-overs format as well. So, it was his own decision to not participate in red-ball cricket.”

Amir, in his reply to the Waqar’s statements, said that the coach himself can explain as to why he took the decision.

The veteran campaigner had announced that he decided to move away from the longer version to concentrate on white-ball cricket.

He finished as the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in the 2019 edition of the International Cricket Council World Cup in England.

