Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team

Thumb injury ruled Men-in-Green’s captain out of New Zealand T20Is

Posted: Dec 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Waqar opens about impact of Babar's absence on Pakistan team

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis believes that the absence of captain Babar Azam will be a ‘major setback’ for the visiting team ahead of their three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The right-handed batsman suffered a thumb fracture while training which ruled him for the T20I series against the Black Caps.

Waqar was quoted in a report by Cricket Pakistan where he admitted that the absence of the skipper will be a ‘major setback’ for the Men in Green.

“It is a major setback for us,” he said. “Other teams are scared of Babar Azam and there is no doubt that he is one of the best players in the world. It is unfortunate that it [injury] happened at the wrong time, just at the stroke of the series starting. But at the same time, it is also an opportunity for other players to step up, especially the youngsters, as they will get more chances.”

The three-match T20I series will start from December 18 which will be followed by a two-Test series, starting from December 26.

