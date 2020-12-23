Wednesday, December 23, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1442
Wagner urges New Zealand to be wary of ‘dangerous’ Pakistan

Pacer wants Black Caps to perform best against 'class players'

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

New Zealand’s pacer Neil Wagner has urged the side to be wary of Pakistan in the upcoming two-match Test series starting from Saturday at Mount Maunganui.

The left-armer, according to a statement by New Zealand Cricket, said that the side will have to perform their best in the forthcoming matches.

“Pakistan are a dangerous side with class players throughout their lineup — so we know we’ll have to be at the top of our game,” Wagner was quoted saying in the press release. 

“It doesn’t get much bigger than a Boxing Day Test on your home ground,” he added. “The community has really got behind Bay Oval and to see a bumper crowd there on Boxing Day will be pretty special as a local player. The Test team have played some really good cricket of late and to have an opportunity to push for a World Test Championship Final is truly exciting.”

New Zealand will be heading into the Pakistan series on the back of a 2-0 sweep over the West Indies.

The pacer finished with nine wickets at an average of 20.11 in the series against the Caribbean giants.

