Usman Qadir looking to excel in New Zealand series

Pakistan leg spinner Usman Qadir expressed excitement on performing performing well in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand.

The 27-year-old, the son of Pakistan spin bowling legend Abdul Qadir, was picked in the 18-man squad for the three 20-over games against Kane Williamson’s side.

Usman is relying on his past experience of playing under New Zealand conditions to excel during the tour.

“In the 20-over format, it is the spinners who are responsible for taking quick wickets in early stages of the innings,” he said. “I played the [International Cricket Council Under-19] World Cup [2012] here and I will try to grab the opportunity [to perform well on the tour] with both hands.”

Usman, commenting on the team’s two-week isolation period, said it was a “tough” phase but everything worked out well in the end.

He added that the side have begun training for the fixtures against the Black Caps and are enjoying their games.

The leg spinner made his international debut in the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in November. He has taken eight wickets in three matches at an average of 7.50.

The three-match begins in Auckland on December 18 whereas the second and third matches will be played on December 20 and 22 in Hamilton and Napier respectively.