Unpredictable nature can help Pakistan beat New Zealand, says Tanvir

Former all-rounder termed fixtures as tough for Green Caps

Posted: Dec 11, 2020
Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan all-rounder Sohail Tanvir believes the Green Caps can triumph over New Zealand because of their unpredictable nature.

Babar Azam-led unit are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests on the tour.

The left-arm bowler, in an interview with Cricket Pakistan, said that Pakistan cannot be written off on any day.

“It’s going to be very tough but the Pakistan team is very unpredictable,” said the veteran campaigner. “That is a tag on the team as everyone knows. It can go either way; we might do very well or very badly. This makes Pakistan very dangerous.”

The Rawalpindi-born player, who was part of Pakistan World T20-winning squad in 2009, said that the preparation time will be a key role in team’s performance. “Pakistan has been there in New Zealand for some time. Even if they get 10 days of practice, that should be enough. This is because they have been playing cricket regularly.”

Tanvir believes the Black Caps have the advantage as they will be playing on home turf.  “We can give them a hard time in white-ball cricket whereas we might have some problems in the red-ball matches.”

