Friday, December 25, 2020
Two debutants for India in Boxing Day Test

Australia lead four-match series 1-0 with thumping win in Adelaide

Posted: Dec 25, 2020
Photo Courtesy: ICC/ Twitter

India handed debuts to young opener Shubman Gill and fast bowler Mohammad Siraj Friday for the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne.

They were among four changes to the team that crashed by eight wickets in the first Test at Adelaide last week, when they were bowled out for their lowest ever score of 36.

Gill comes in for the out-of-form Prithvi Shaw, who made 0 and 4 in Adelaide, while Siraj replaces pace spearhead Mohammed Shami, who is reportedly nursing a fractured wrist.

The explosive Rishabh Pant takes over from Wriddhiman Saha as wicketkeeper while experienced allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is back from injury to strengthen their bowling attack.

Captain Virat Kohli will not play any of the remaining three Tests after returning home for the birth of his first child, with Ajinkya Rahane taking over as skipper and Cheteshwar Pujara acting as his deputy.

Playing XI:

Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper-batsman), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj






 

 
 
 



