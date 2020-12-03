Tuchel asks PSG for consistency after beating Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Thomas Tuchel said that the side have to keep working hard after avoiding a group stage exit from the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 with a 3-1 away win over Manchester United on Wednesday.

PSG, United and RB Leipzig are now all tied on nine points at the top of Group H with one game to go.

But the French champions are in the driving seat as they host eliminated Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, while United need a point when they travel to Germany.

“Winning at Old Trafford is one of the biggest challenges in the world,” said Tuchel. “The team showed that they wouldn’t accept defeat. We have taken a big step, a very hard one, but we still have to take the last step. We still need to work hard, play with the same mentality, the same fire.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were left to rue a host of huge chances early in the second half with the match poised at 1-1 after Marcus Rashford cancelled out Neymar’s early opener.

“We had some big chances, big moments and that’s the difference when you get to the big games,” said Solskjaer.

However, the United boss’ decision not to replace Fred before he was sent off seconds after Marquinhos scored PSG’s second was a naive mistake which cost his side.

The Brazilian midfielder had been lucky to escape a red card before half-time when he was only shown a yellow card after a headbutt on Leandro Paredes was reviewed.

“Fred shouldn’t put his head towards him, it’s either nothing or a red card, he’s a bit lucky to stay on,” conceded Solskjaer, who admitted to considering making a change at half-time. “We spoke about staying calm, staying on your feet and the second one is nowhere near a yellow card.”

Leipzig’s late winner in a 4-3 thriller in Istanbul earlier on Wednesday piled the pressure on PSG to win and keep their fate in their own hands going into matchday six.

The visitors started brightly in response and went in front after just six minutes when Neymar pounced on Kylian Mbappe’s deflected shot to drill low past David de Gea.

Fred’s first lucky escape came on 24 minutes as Italian referee Daniele Orsato decided a yellow card was sufficient after reviewing the headbutt incident.

Tuchel was furious when United needed just eight more minutes to make the most of that reprieve when Rashford’s shot took a wicked deflection off Danilo to wrong-foot Keylor Navas.

Martial’s miss

But if PSG’s luck was out before the break, they got the let-off they needed at the start of the second period through United’s profligacy.

Anthony Martial somehow blazed over with the goal at his mercy after brilliant work from Rashford and Edinson Cavani.

Cavani is PSG’s record goalscorer after scoring 200 times in seven seasons at the Parc des Princes, but the Uruguayan was allowed to leave for free when his contract expired in June.

The 33-year-old was inches away from exacting revenge with a delicate chip over Navas that came back off the crossbar before Marquinhos’s brave block denied Martial again.

Tuchel’s future as PSG boss would be plunged into doubt by a failure to progress from the group stage, but he made a telling contribution with a change of system to shore up his side’s susceptibility on the counter-attack as Ander Herrera and Mitchel Bakker were introduced.

De Gea produced an incredible save from Bakker low to his left, but that only delayed PSG retaking the lead by a few seconds as, from the resulting corner, the ball broke for Marquinhos to prod home from close range.

“We knew the little details would make the difference,” Marquinhos told RMC Sport. “They didn’t take their chances, we took ours and we are delighted tonight. In the second half we had the courage and personality to play and take risks. The coach gave us the confidence, telling us to take risks. It worked and we are really pleased.”

Less than a minute after the goal, United were finally down to 10 men as Fred’s luck ran out despite playing the ball before tripping Herrera.

And PSG gained some measure of revenge for their stunning Champions League elimination to United in 2019 by sealing a huge win with a third in stoppage time when Neymar rolled home Rafinha’s cut-back.

Moreover, Dortmund secured their progress after a 1-1 draw at home to Lazio in Group F, despite losing Erling Braut Haaland to a leg injury.

Raphael Guerreiro put the Germans in front but Ciro Immobile’s penalty against his old side brought Lazio level.

Lazio will join Dortmund in the next round if they avoid defeat against Club Brugge next week.

The Belgians are two points back and still in contention after beating Zenit Saint-Petersburg 3-0, with teenage Belgian international Charles De Ketelaere putting them ahead, Hans Vanaken adding a penalty and Noa Lang also scoring.

‘Amazing solo performance’ by Giroud

The performance of the evening came from Giroud, as the France striker scored all four goals in Chelsea’s 4-0 win away to Sevilla.

On just his second start this season, Giroud produced two lovely finishes before heading in to make it 3-0 and then winning and converting a late penalty.

The 34-year-old is the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the competition since Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas in 1965 for Real Madrid against Feyenoord.

Both teams were already through but the win allowed Chelsea to secure top spot in Group E.

“Amazing solo performance from Olivier. Delighted with him, delighted with the team,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, the last Chelsea player to score four goals in a game in 2010, told BT Sport.

In the same group, Marcus Berg’s goal gave Krasnodar a 1-0 win over Rennes, meaning the Russians will play in the Europa League in the new year.

Frappart history, Ronaldo reaches 750

History was made in Turin as France’s Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a men’s Champions League game when Juventus beat Dynamo Kiev 3-0.

The game was also notable for Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 750th career goal, his record-extending 132nd in the Champions League.

Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata also scored for Juve, who had already qualified from Group G before the game, along with Barcelona.

The Catalans kept up their perfect record and stayed on course to win the group by beating Ferencvaros 3-0 in Budapest without the rested Lionel Messi. Antoine Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite netted before Ousmane Dembele converted a penalty.