New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series

New Zealand fast-bowler Tim Southee said that the two-match Test series against Pakistan will be a different experience for the side.

The Black Caps are heading into the fixture after clean sweeping West Indies 2-0 in their previous outing in the five-day format.

The veteran campaigner, while speaking with New Zealand Herald, believes that playing against a quality Pakistan side will be another experience as compared to the Caribbean side.

“I think the Pakistan side is a quality side,” Southee said as quoted by the website. “They have an exciting bowling attack, they offer different challenges to what the West Indies did. They’re obviously missing a couple of experienced guys through thumb injuries in that first test, but I’m sure it presents an opportunity for another couple of guys to step up.”

Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui stadium will host the opening game of the two-match series on December 26.