Big Bash League 2020-21: Sydney Thunder triumph over Perth Scorchers

Sydney Thunder registered a seven-wicket win over Perth Scorchers in their Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 fixture at Canberra’s Manuka Oval on Tuesday.

Scorchers, being sent to bat, made 152-5 on the back of an unbeaten half-century by Mitchell Marsh. His 52-run knock came from 41 balls and included a boundary and three sixes.

Cameron Bancroft chipped in with his 26-ball 34 which included two boundaries.

For the Thunder, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha and Ben Cutting took a wicket each.

In reply, Callum Ferguson led from the front with the bat as his captain’s knock of an unbeaten 61 took Sydney home with three balls to spare. His knock included seven boundaries a six.

Oliver Davies hit one four and three sixes on his way to a 22-ball 36.

Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie and Fawad Ahmed bagged a wicket each for Perth.