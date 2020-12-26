BBL 2020-21: Sydney Sixers register narrow win over Melbourne Stars

Sydney Sixers registered a narrow one-wicket win over Melbourne Stars in their Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture in Queensland on Saturday.

Stars, being sent to bat first, managed 193-5 with captain Glenn Maxwell and Nicolas Pooran scoring half-centuries.

Maxwell struck five boundaries and five maximums on his way to an unbeaten 47-ball 71 whereas Pooran made 65 off 26 with two fours and eight maximums to his name.

They put on a 125-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

For Sixers, Steve O’Keefe returned with figures of 2-13 in two overs.

In reply, captain Daniel Hughes’ half-century anchored the side to victory with a ball to spare.

His 96-run knock came from 51 balls and included six boundaries and seven maximums.

Liam Hatcher was the pick of the bowlers for Melbourne side as he bagged 3-33 in four overs.