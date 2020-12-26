Saturday, December 26, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

BBL 2020-21: Sydney Sixers register narrow win over Melbourne Stars

Captain Daniel Hughes anchors side to one-wicket win in Queensland

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
BBL 2020-21: Sydney Sixers register narrow win over Melbourne Stars

Photo Courtesy: cricketcomau/Twitter

Sydney Sixers registered a narrow one-wicket win over Melbourne Stars in their Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture in Queensland on Saturday.

Stars, being sent to bat first, managed 193-5 with captain Glenn Maxwell and Nicolas Pooran scoring half-centuries.

Maxwell struck five boundaries and five maximums on his way to an unbeaten 47-ball 71 whereas Pooran made 65 off 26 with two fours and eight maximums to his name.

They put on a 125-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

For Sixers, Steve O’Keefe returned with figures of 2-13 in two overs.

In reply, captain Daniel Hughes’ half-century anchored the side to victory with a ball to spare.

His 96-run knock came from 51 balls and included six boundaries and seven maximums.

Liam Hatcher was the pick of the bowlers for Melbourne side as he bagged 3-33 in four overs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Big Bash League Cricket
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Australia, Cricket, Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League 2020-21, BBL 2020-21, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, BBL, SSvMS, MSvSS,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
New Zealand drub Pakistan in second T20I to win series
New Zealand drub Pakistan in second T20I to win series
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.