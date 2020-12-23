Southern Punjab stun Sindh in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21

Imran Rafiq and Agha Salman’s centuries helped Southern Punjab register a memorable five-wicket win over Sindh in their round-nine match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 at the State Bank Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

Umar Siddiq’s side resumed their innings on their overnight score of 61-1 in the chase of 370-run.

Rafiq smashed his fourth century of first-class career as he top-scored with 130 with the help of 12 boundaries and two sixes whereas Salman scored his eighth first-class ton with 14 fours and two maximums.

Opener Zain Abbas chipped in with his 81-run knock which came off nine fours and two sixes.

Sindh pacer Tabish Khan was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of 3-95 in 20 overs.

Central Punjab, KP settle for draw

At the National Stadium, defending champions Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s match ended without a result.

Hasan Ali’s side began day four’s play on their overnight score of 89-3 with Mohammad Saad and Qasim Akram at the crease.

The side declared their second innings at 265-7 at the stroke of team, setting a 305-run target for Khalid Usman’s side.

Saad was the standout performer with the bat as he struck 10 boundaries on his way to 83 whereas Akram made 79 with six fours and a maximum to his name.

Saad Nasim played a handy knock of 54 with the help of five fours and a six.

Usman and Sajid Khan took two wickets each.

KP were 65-2 when the final day’s play came to a close with Israrullah and Adil Amin batting at 31 and 18 respectively.

Hasan Ali and Mohammad Saad bagged a wicket each for the Punjab side.