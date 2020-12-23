Wednesday, December 23, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Southern Punjab stun Sindh in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21

Umar Siddiq's side chased 370 to register comfortable five-wicket win

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Southern Punjab stun Sindh in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Imran Rafiq and Agha Salman’s centuries helped Southern Punjab register a memorable five-wicket win over Sindh in their round-nine match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 at the State Bank Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

Umar Siddiq’s side resumed their innings on their overnight score of 61-1 in the chase of 370-run.

Rafiq smashed his fourth century of first-class career as he top-scored with 130 with the help of 12 boundaries and two sixes whereas Salman scored his eighth first-class ton with 14 fours and two maximums.

Opener Zain Abbas chipped in with his 81-run knock which came off nine fours and two sixes.

Sindh pacer Tabish Khan was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of 3-95 in 20 overs.

Central Punjab, KP settle for draw

At the National Stadium, defending champions Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s match ended without a result.

Hasan Ali’s side began day four’s play on their overnight score of 89-3 with Mohammad Saad and Qasim Akram at the crease.

The side declared their second innings at 265-7 at the stroke of team, setting a 305-run target for Khalid Usman’s side.

Saad was the standout performer with the bat as he struck 10 boundaries on his way to 83 whereas Akram made 79 with six fours and a maximum to his name.

Saad Nasim played a handy knock of 54 with the help of five fours and a six.

Usman and Sajid Khan took two wickets each.

KP were 65-2 when the final day’s play came to a close with Israrullah and Adil Amin batting at 31 and 18 respectively.

Hasan Ali and Mohammad Saad bagged a wicket each for the Punjab side.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21, Sindh vs Southern Punjab, SINDHvSP, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab, KPvCP,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Afridi opens up on Amir's retirement decision from international cricket
Afridi opens up on Amir’s retirement decision from international cricket
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team
Duffy, Seifert star as NZ down Pakistan in first T20I
Duffy, Seifert star as NZ down Pakistan in first T20I
Shahid Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 League
Shahid Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 League
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.