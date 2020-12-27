Sunday, December 27, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

South Africa toil Sri Lanka in first Test

Hosts were 317-4 in reply to visitor's 396 all out

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
South Africa toil Sri Lanka in first Test

Photo: AFP

South Africa had a field day with the bat against Sri Lanka on the second day of the first Test at Centurion’s SuperSport Park on Sunday.

Dean Elgar (95) and Aiden Markram (68) put on 141 for the first wicket, while former captain Faf du Plessis (55 not out) and Temba Bavuma (41 not out) added an unbeaten 97 for the fifth wicket as the hosts scored at better than four runs an over.

Sri Lanka went into the match without leading fast bowler Suranga Lakmal because of a hamstring strain and suffered a major blow when opening bowler Kasun Rajitha limped off the field with what appeared to be a groin injury after bowling one ball in his third over.

Sri Lanka were already without batsman Dhananjaya de Silva who was ruled out of the rest of the series after suffering a grade two tear in his left thigh which forced him to retire hurt after scoring 79 on Saturday.

With De Silva also a capable off-spin bowler, the tourists were reduced to a four-man attack, which included Dasun Shanaka, bowling at a gentle medium pace, and debutant leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

As had been the case with the inexperienced South African bowlers, the Sri Lankans struggled to find consistency and the batsmen took advantage of some loose bowling, striking a total of 48 boundaries in 72 overs.

Sri Lanka briefly fought back when Rassie van der Dussen and Elgar fell in successive overs to make the total 200 for three, while South African captain Quinton de Kock fell four overs later after making a quick 18.

Earlier, Shanaka hit an aggressive 66 not out before South African new cap Lutho Sipamla wrapped up the Sri Lankan innings by taking three wickets in 11 balls.

Shanaka, 29, playing in his first Test in more than three years, and with a previous highest score of 17 in three appearances, hit three fours and five sixes in his 87-ball innings.

Shanaka capitalised on some loose bowling, particularly by fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who conceded 28 runs in four overs as well as twice bowling bouncers which sailed over wicketkeeper De Kock’s head for four byes. Shanaka reached his fifty with a pull for six off Nortje and two balls later slashed Nortje for another six over third man.

Rajitha provided stoic support to Shanaka as the pair took their overnight partnership to 67 before a double bowling change led to the remaining wickets falling quickly.

Sipamla, who conceded 38 runs in his first five overs on Saturday, finished with four for 76 off 16 overs.

Sri Lanka’s total far exceeded their previous highest in a Test innings in South Africa, 342 in Cape Town in 2011-12.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket South Africa Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
South Africa, Sri Lanka, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2020-21, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2020-21, Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, Sri Lanka tour of South Africa 2020-21, SAvSL,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
Australian pacer Aaron Summers to make Pakistan domestic cricket history
Australian pacer Aaron Summers to make Pakistan domestic cricket history
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.