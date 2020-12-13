Sunday, December 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Football

Solskjaer hails United’s ‘best performance’ in City stalemate

Manchester Derby ended in a lackluster 0-0 draw on Saturday

Posted: Dec 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed his team’s performance after playing a 0-0 draw against Manchester City on Saturday at Old Trafford which did their Premier League title ambitions little favours.

The pressure on United manager Solskjaer was ramped up after his side crashed out of the Champions League with a midweek defeat at RB Leipzig.

The beleaguered boss desperately needed an uplifting result in the derby to win back some support, but there was little for either side of the Manchester divide to get excited about as both teams failed to fire.

United have won just one of their last four games in all competitions and have only one win at Old Trafford in six Premier League games this term.

However, Solskjaer defended his side’s performance as they restricted City to just one big chance when David de Gea saved from Riyad Mahrez midway through the first-half.

“In my time against Manchester City that’s the best performance we have had. Not the best result but the best performance,” Solskjaer said. “Tactically we knew they were going to give us some problems but defensively we were excellent. With the ball we didn’t create as much as we wanted.”

A draw leaves United still one point above City but the Red Devils are now eighth with Pep Guardiola’s men ninth.

“The important thing is we didn’t concede,” said Guardiola after his side kept a club record sixth consecutive clean sheet. “We had enough chances to win but the game was tight. We have to be a little bit more sharper up front.”

United were awarded a penalty two minutes into the second half when Kyle Walker kicked Marcus Rashford, only for the decision to be overruled by VAR as the forward had strayed offside in the build-up.

