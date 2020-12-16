Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Cricket

Malik’s all-round performance leads Jaffna Stallions to LPL 2020 title

Side register 53-run victory over Galle Gladiators in final

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Malik’s all-round performance leads Jaffna Stallions to LPL 2020 title

Photo: AFP

Shoaib Malik’s outstanding performance helped Jaffna Stallions in winning the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League 2020 after registering a 53-run victory in the final in Hambantota on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first, the Jaffna side were anchored to 188-6 where Malik top-scored with 46 off 35 balls. He hit three boundaries and a six in his knock.

Captain Thisara Parera remained unbeaten with his blistering 14-ball 39 which included five fours and two maximums whereas Dhananjaya de Silva hit two boundaries and as many sixes on his way to 33 from 20 deliveries.

Dhananjaya Lakshan was the pick of the Galle bowlers as he returned with 3-36 in four overs.

In reply, the Gladiators were restricted to 135-9. Captain Bhanuka Rajapaksa top scored with 40 from 17 balls with three fours and four maximums to his name.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan chipped in with his 17-ball 36 which included a boundary and four sixes but it was not enough for the losing side on the night.

For Stallions, Malik and left-arm pacer Usman Khan Shinwari were the most successful bowlers as both bagged two wickets.

Cricket Galle Gladiators Jaffna Stallions LPL 2020 shoaib malik Sri Lanka
 
