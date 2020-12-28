Monday, December 28, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Akhtar blasts ICC for team of decade selection

Former pacer lambasts governing body for criteria

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Akhtar blasts ICC for team of decade selection

Photo: AFP

Former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not including a single Pakistan player in their teams of the decade.

The governing body announced the Test, ODI and T20I teams as part of the Awards of the Decade on Sunday.

The Rawalpindi Express, in a video on his YouTube channel, believes that the sides were picked on the basis of performances in domestic league.

“The ICC forgot that Pakistan is a member of the governing body which plays the T20I format,” the 45-year-old said. “They did not realise that Babar Azam, who is the top-ranked batsman in the format, could have been part of the team. Not a single Pakistan player made the cut and we don’t even need that team in the first place. That is because they announced the best Indian Premier League (IPL) side instead of world XI team.”

He added that the institution harmed the sport to a great extent. “It is beyond understanding the amount of harm it has brought to the game. The sport has not been able to produce quality players.”

He went on to say that the legends of the game moved away from the game because the institution materialised the sport.

“There are 10 domestic leagues taking part. This happened because they wanted to generate revenue. They stay silent in front of India, want two world cups in space of three years while domestic leagues keep happening,” Akhtar added.

The former cricketer said that players do not engage in competition amongst themselves due to the rules.

“ICC should be ashamed of themselves that they made the laws strict to such an extent that the fast-bowlers can’t even show aggression,” he said. “Watch the footages of the game back in 1970s and when you compare it with how the game is being played now, it’s completely different. Where is the fun?”

FaceBook WhatsApp
ICC Pakistan shoaib akhtar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar, ICC, Cricket, Shoaib Akhtar video
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Australian pacer Aaron Summers to make Pakistan domestic cricket history
Australian pacer Aaron Summers to make Pakistan domestic cricket history
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.