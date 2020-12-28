Akhtar blasts ICC for team of decade selection

Former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not including a single Pakistan player in their teams of the decade.

The governing body announced the Test, ODI and T20I teams as part of the Awards of the Decade on Sunday.

The Rawalpindi Express, in a video on his YouTube channel, believes that the sides were picked on the basis of performances in domestic league.

“The ICC forgot that Pakistan is a member of the governing body which plays the T20I format,” the 45-year-old said. “They did not realise that Babar Azam, who is the top-ranked batsman in the format, could have been part of the team. Not a single Pakistan player made the cut and we don’t even need that team in the first place. That is because they announced the best Indian Premier League (IPL) side instead of world XI team.”

He added that the institution harmed the sport to a great extent. “It is beyond understanding the amount of harm it has brought to the game. The sport has not been able to produce quality players.”

He went on to say that the legends of the game moved away from the game because the institution materialised the sport.

“There are 10 domestic leagues taking part. This happened because they wanted to generate revenue. They stay silent in front of India, want two world cups in space of three years while domestic leagues keep happening,” Akhtar added.

The former cricketer said that players do not engage in competition amongst themselves due to the rules.

“ICC should be ashamed of themselves that they made the laws strict to such an extent that the fast-bowlers can’t even show aggression,” he said. “Watch the footages of the game back in 1970s and when you compare it with how the game is being played now, it’s completely different. Where is the fun?”