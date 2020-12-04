Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has advised skipper Babar Azam to not let other players get the better of him.

Babar will be leading the Green Caps against hosts New Zealand in three T20Is and two Test matches this month.

The Rawalpindi Express, while talking in a show on PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan, has recommended to Karachi Kings’ star batsman to give a befitting reply to those who are trying to bring him down.

“There will be some people who will try to take Babar down and make him suffer as he evolves into a star cricketer,” he said. “He should give a befitting reply to them by evolving as a leader and as a player to let others know that he is a man of steel.”

The 45-year-old said that players are not supported unless they can stand up for themselves.

Babar will be taking charge of the Pakistan cricket team as a captain across all formats in the upcoming tour of New Zealand.