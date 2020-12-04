Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities

Former pacer urges star batsman to stand up for himself

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has advised skipper Babar Azam to not let other players get the better of him.

Babar will be leading the Green Caps against hosts New Zealand in three T20Is and two Test matches this month.

The Rawalpindi Express, while talking in a show on PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan, has recommended to Karachi Kings’ star batsman to give a befitting reply to those who are trying to bring him down.

“There will be some people who will try to take Babar down and make him suffer as he evolves into a star cricketer,” he said. “He should give a befitting reply to them by evolving as a leader and as a player to let others know that he is a man of steel.”

The 45-year-old said that players are not supported unless they can stand up for themselves.

Babar will be taking charge of the Pakistan cricket team as a captain across all formats in the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Cricket shoaib akhtar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Babar Azam, Shoaib Akhtar, Cricket, Shoaib Akhtar on Babar Azam, Shoaib Akhtar statements,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team
Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing 'personal emergency'
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing ‘personal emergency’
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Investigation launched into Argentina football legend Diego Maradona's death
Investigation launched into Argentina football legend Diego Maradona’s death
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
PCB bans domestic bowler for breaching Covid-19 protocols
PCB bans domestic bowler for breaching Covid-19 protocols
Challengers beat Dynamites in National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship
Challengers beat Dynamites in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.