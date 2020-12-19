Shahid Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 League

Veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi has joined Lahore Qalandars for the next of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

The 45-year-old will join the franchise as their icon player and the development was announced in a virtual press talk on Saturday.

“The biggest news today that I would like share with you is that for the next season, Shahid Afridi will be our icon player,” said Atif Rana.

Afridi also expressed gratitude in joining the franchise for the next edition of the 10-over competition.

“I am really honoured to become a part of the Lahore Qalandars franchise,” said Afridi. “League cricket is not just about playing one month of high-quality cricket. I believe the core purpose of the competition is to nurture the young talent. In that regard, I think there is no franchise better than Lahore Qalandars because they’ve done a lot of work off the field in bringing forward the young talent.”