Shadab Khan to miss New Zealand, South Africa fixtures

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan will not take part in the second Test against New Zealand and the home fixtures against South Africa due to injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in its press release, mentioned that the 22-year-old is suffering from muscle injury and will require six-week rest.

“Shadab Khan will miss the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch and the home series against South Africa after being advised a six-week rest following MRI scans confirmed injury to the left thigh,” the statement read. “Shadab was diagnosed with ‘high grade full thickness tear to the Rectus Femoris muscle’, an injury he had sustained during his side’s four wickets victory over New Zealand in the Napier T20I earlier this week.”

The Mianwali-born cricketer is also sitting out from the ongoing first Test against the Black Caps at Mount Maunganui.

The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played at Christchurch from January 3.

Pakistan will then host South Africa for a three-match T20I series followed by two Test matches.