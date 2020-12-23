Shadab Khan ruled out of first New Zealand Test

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan will not be available for selection in the first Test against New Zealand due to a thigh injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, in its statement, mentioned that he sustained the injury following the conclusion of third T20I against the Black Caps on Tuesday.

“Shadab will now undergo MRI scans in Tauranga on Thursday following which a further update on the exact nature of the injury and time needed to return to competitive cricket will be provided,” the statement read.

Pakistan Shaheens spinner Zafar Gohar, who was preparing for the T20 fixture against Northern Knights, has been included in the side.

The left-arm spinner bagged 38 wickets in the 2019-20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Central Punjab and bagged eight wickets in this year’s National T20 Cup.

Pakistan’s revised squad for Tests:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain for 1st Test), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah and Zafar Gohar. (Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan not available for the first Test).