Monday, December 21, 2020
Cricket

Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ

Pakistan captain admits difficulty in adjusting to conditions

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ

Photo: AFP

Pakistan T20I captain Shadab Khan said that loss of wickets in the powerplay stage led to the team’s defeat to New Zealand in the second game of the three-match series.

Green Caps have been struggling to get going in the early stage of the innings with batsmen losing their wickets at an early stage.

The all-rounder, speaking after the defeat, reportedly said that the side couldn’t cope with the conditions.

“[It was a] Tough game for us [and the] powerplay cost us the match,” Khan said as quoted by cricket website Cricbuzz. “It’s not a technique issue, the conditions were a bit difficult.”

The Islamabad United’s star all-rounder expressed optimism that the side will improve its performance in third fixture. “As a senior player and as the captain, I take responsibility. We get boosted by the crowd. Hopefully, we can put up a better show in the next game.”

Both teams will clash in the final game of the series on Tuesday in Napier where the visitors will play for pride.

