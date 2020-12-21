Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ

Pakistan captain admits difficulty in adjusting to conditions
Pakistan T20I captain Shadab Khan said that loss of wickets in the powerplay stage led to the team’s defeat to New Zealand in the second game of the three-match series.
Green Caps have been struggling to get going in the early stage of the innings with batsmen losing their wickets at an early stage.
The all-rounder, speaking after the defeat, reportedly said that the side couldn’t cope with the conditions.
“[It was a] Tough game for us [and the] powerplay cost us the match,” Khan said as quoted by cricket website Cricbuzz. “It’s not a technique issue, the conditions were a bit difficult.”
The Islamabad United’s star all-rounder expressed optimism that the side will improve its performance in third fixture. “As a senior player and as the captain, I take responsibility. We get boosted by the crowd. Hopefully, we can put up a better show in the next game.”
Both teams will clash in the final game of the series on Tuesday in Napier where the visitors will play for pride.