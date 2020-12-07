Monday, December 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Second South Africa-England ODI abandoned in Cape Town

Decision take in view of coronavius situation in visiting team

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Second South Africa-England ODI abandoned in Cape Town

Photo: AFP

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the side’s second ODI against South Africa on Monday has been called off in wake of the coronavirus cases.

The governing body made the announcement in a statement.

“The decision has been taken by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) whilst they await the outcome of the independent ratification of the two unconfirmed positive Covid-19 tests from the England camp and the continued health and wellbeing of both playing groups,” the board stated.

“Once the findings of this review have been received, CSA and ECB will then discuss how best to proceed concerning the remaining two matches of this ODI series.”

Earlier, the opening game of the three-match series on Friday was postponed after a Proteas player was reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The game was rescheduled for Sunday but it was again called off after two members of the visiting side tested positive for Covid-19.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Cricket England South Africa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
England, South Africa, Cricket, Coronavirus, South Africa vs England, South Africa vs England 2020, England vs South Africa, England vs South Africa 2020-21, England tour of South Africa, England tour of South Africa 2020-21, England cricket team in South Africa, England cricket team in South Africa 2020-21,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing 'personal emergency'
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing ‘personal emergency’
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
Watch: Manufacturing of world-famous cricket equipment in Sialkot
Watch: Manufacturing of world-famous cricket equipment in Sialkot
Pakistan recall Sarfaraz Ahmed for New Zealand T20Is
Pakistan recall Sarfaraz Ahmed for New Zealand T20Is
Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities
Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities
PCB bans domestic bowler for breaching Covid-19 protocols
PCB bans domestic bowler for breaching Covid-19 protocols
Mushtaq urges Pakistan to show mental toughness against New Zealand
Mushtaq urges Pakistan to show mental toughness against New Zealand
Wasim reveals reason behind appointing Babar captain across all formats
Wasim reveals reason behind appointing Babar captain across all formats
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.