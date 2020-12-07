Second South Africa-England ODI abandoned in Cape Town

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the side’s second ODI against South Africa on Monday has been called off in wake of the coronavirus cases.

The governing body made the announcement in a statement.

“The decision has been taken by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) whilst they await the outcome of the independent ratification of the two unconfirmed positive Covid-19 tests from the England camp and the continued health and wellbeing of both playing groups,” the board stated.

“Once the findings of this review have been received, CSA and ECB will then discuss how best to proceed concerning the remaining two matches of this ODI series.”

Earlier, the opening game of the three-match series on Friday was postponed after a Proteas player was reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The game was rescheduled for Sunday but it was again called off after two members of the visiting side tested positive for Covid-19.