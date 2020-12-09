Wednesday, December 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Sarfaraz Ahmed was a very good leader, says Mickey Arthur

Former Pakistan coach praises veteran campaigner’s leadership skills

Posted: Dec 9, 2020
Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur was all praise for the leadership skills of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.

South Africa-born Arthur, in a conversation with former Pakisatn opener Aamer Sohail on his YouTube channel, recalled his experience of working with the Sarfaraz Ahmed during his tenure as Green Caps’ head coach from 2016 to 2019.

“My relationship with Sarfaraz was outstanding,” the former coach said. “He was a very good leader. The one thing Sarfaraz had, which I hadn’t seen before, was that he had the ability to be an authoritative voice and a disciplinarian on the field and he would transform into a brother for the players inside the locker room.”

Arthur lamented that people could not see the other side of Sarfaraz

“People saw what was happening on the field like his movements and his behaviour like hitting of the gloves but they didn’t see the other side of the player in the dressing room where he was a very popular leader,” he said.

Arthur was appointed Pakistan coach in May 2016. During his tenure, the side went on to win its maiden ICC Champions Trophy in England back in June 2017, raising their stock in limited-overs cricket under Sarfaraz’s leadership.

Green Caps registered 12 straight T20I series win under the duo’s leadership.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board decided not to renew Arthur’s contract after the Green Caps failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England whereas Sarfaraz cricketer was axed as captain from all three formats.

