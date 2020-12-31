Rizwan reveals reason behind NZ’s success in first Pakistan Test

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan believes that New Zealand were the deserving winner in the first Test against Pakistan.

“The fact that the game was decided in the final hour of the Test shows that both teams played good cricket,” he said in a video posted on social media. “But in all honesty, the reality is that they were the better team and that’s why they won the match. My players fought really well on the final day but they were the better team and that’s why they were victorious in the end.”

Rizwan played a gritty knock of 60 and was involved in an outstanding fifth-wicket partnership with Fawad Alam who scored a century which was his first in Test cricket since 2009.

However, Black Caps emerged victorious in a nail-biting encounter in the series opener by 101 runs on Wednesday.

The game was decided with less than five overs left when left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner claimed the wicket of young Nasim Shah.