Rizwan in contention to lead Pakistan in New Zealand T20Is: reports

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will reportedly lead the Green Caps in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand should all-rounder Shadab Khan does not fully recover from injury.

Sources close to the matter have reported that the team management has decided to hand over the reins of the T20I side to the 28-year-old.

The reports further stated that he would open the batting with emerging batsman Abdullah Shafique.

It was also reported that veteran Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim were in contention to lead the side in the series.

Pakistan’s regular captain Babar Azam was ruled out of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand starting from December 18 after suffering a thumb fracture.

His deputy Shadab Khan is also uncertain to take part in the series after suffering from a groin injury.

Rizwan, who made his debut in the T20I format back in 2015, has represented Pakistan in 23 games and scored 185 runs at an average of 16.81 with a high score of 33 not out.