Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Raza Hasan issues apology following domestic season expulsion

Northern Second XI spinner was reprimanded for breaching coronavirus protocols

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan spinner Raza Hasan has reportedly issued an apology following his expulsion from 2020-21 domestic season over breaching the safety protocols set against coronavirus pandemic.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the Northern Second XI bowler was reprimanded for leaving the bio-secure bubble in Karachi without the approval of the medical staff.

According to a report by Cricket Pakistan, the Lahore Qalandars’ spinner has asked the PCB to give him a second chance.

“I promise, I will adopt a better behavior, on and off the field, and not give another chance to complain,” Hasan was quoted saying by the website. “In the past, my dope test came back positive as well. I am ashamed of my mistakes. I apologize to everyone, including the coaches, players and the fans.”

The spinner accepted the responsibility of breaching the bio-secure bubble and has reportedly asked the PCB Director High Performance Nadeem Khan to allow him to be reintegrated with the team for the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which he sees as a platform for making his comeback in the national team.

