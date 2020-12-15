Rauf opens up about Pakistan’s chances in New Zealand T20Is

Pakistan’s young pacer Haris Rauf believes the Green Caps can perform well on the New Zealand tour.

The Men in Green are set to face the Black Caps in a three-match T20I series, starting from December 18.

Rauf, while talking to the media during an interaction, said that having a good combination will be a key in the upcoming series.

“The series will be an interesting if you look at the pitches here and see it as New Zealand’s home turf,” Rauf said. “We have a good combination of players. The Black Caps know their conditions well but we have played well here in the past. So, the result can go in our favour as well.”

Rauf further went on to reiterate that the pace attack can prove to be a vital component for the Green Caps in the 20-over contests against the Kiwis.

“I have played a lot of 20-over games,” he said. “I have mostly been performing in that particular format since last year. We have Shaheen Shah Afridi as well who is an experienced campaigner himself. There is no such pressure on me. I believe that if I utilise my skills and resources well, it will prove to be beneficial.”