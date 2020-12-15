Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Rauf opens up about Pakistan’s chances in New Zealand T20Is

Pacer believes visitors can beat the home team

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Rauf opens up about Pakistan’s chances in New Zealand T20Is

File Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s young pacer Haris Rauf believes the Green Caps can perform well on the New Zealand tour.

The Men in Green are set to face the Black Caps in a three-match T20I series, starting from December 18.

Rauf, while talking to the media during an interaction, said that having a good combination will be a key in the upcoming series.

“The series will be an interesting if you look at the pitches here and see it as New Zealand’s home turf,” Rauf said. “We have a good combination of players. The Black Caps know their conditions well but we have played well here in the past. So, the result can go in our favour as well.”

Rauf further went on to reiterate that the pace attack can prove to be a vital component for the Green Caps in the 20-over contests against the Kiwis.

“I have played a lot of 20-over games,” he said. “I have mostly been performing in that particular format since last year. We have Shaheen Shah Afridi as well who is an experienced campaigner himself. There is no such pressure on me. I believe that if I utilise my skills and resources well, it will prove to be beneficial.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Haris Rauf new zealand Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistan, new zealand, haris rauf, cricket, pakistan vs new zealand, new zealand vs pakistan, new zealand vs pakistan t20I series 2020,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Pakistan's Haris Rauf to make Big Bash League return
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf to make Big Bash League return
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
Watch: Pakistan's Mohammad Amir takes five-wicket haul in LPL 2020
Watch: Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir takes five-wicket haul in LPL 2020
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.