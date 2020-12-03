Raring to start preparations for New Zealand fixtures: Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that the players are keen to start their preparations for the upcoming fixtures against New Zealand.

The 26-year-old batsman, while speaking in a video posted on the Twitter account of Pakistan Cricket Board, said that training will get into gear as soon as they get permission during the unusual circumstances.

“We are missing the training sessions,” Azam said. “We will leave all these things aside as focus solely on our practice after getting the go-ahead. Everybody here in the camp is raring to go as they miss their cricket.”

The Lahore-born cricketer added that handling a huge squad of 50 touring members is not an easy task but the senior players are playing the role of team leaders in this regard.

“It has been divided into groups of four players each which is being led by a senior player. This is helping the players in getting to know each other on professional as well as personal basis,” he said.

The skipper, comparing the safety protocols in New Zealand to that of England, said that they are completely opposite to each other.

“We are supporting each other during these tough times and are trying our best to communicate among ourselves,” he said.

The star batsman said that facing challenges is part of life and it is up to the players themselves to find solutions of the problems.