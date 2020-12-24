Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win

Cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja believes Pakistan’s victory in the third T20I against New Zealand can change their fortunes on the ongoing tour.

The Green Caps managed to avoid a clean sweep in the recently concluded three-match T20I series by registering a four-wicket win on the back of an impressive 89-run knock by wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

The former batsman, speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, believes the consolation win will give the visitors a much-needed confidence going into the two-match Test series.

“The one thing which turned out well at the moment was that they ended the series on a winning note,” the 58-year-old said. “There will be new faces in the team but the victories bring a positive environment in the dressing room. It will be beneficial for the youngsters who look towards the seniors and the think tank. Sometimes, it only takes a victory to solve the problems.”

The Karachi-born cricketer added: “They may have lost the series but every single victory is priceless in New Zealand. You have to acclimatise to the conditions and judge the opposition. The scene will shift to five-day cricket but they will head into the Test series with a positive mindset.”

Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui will host the opening game of two-match series from December 26.

The Black Caps won the previous three-match Test series against Pakistan by 2-1 margin in the United Arab Emirates.