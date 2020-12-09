Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Nauman helps Northern put CP on back foot

Northern’s captain Nauman Ali took seven wickets during the side’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 round seven fixture against defending champions Central Punjab (CP) at Karachi’s United Bank Limited Sports Complex.

Central Punjab, led by star pacer Hasan Ali, were dismissed for 234 in reply to Northern’s first innings total of 243 all out as the left-arm spinner spun through their batting order with his brilliant figures of 7-84.

Mohammad Akhlaq top scored with 67-run knock with the help of seven boundaries and two sixes. His opening partner Ali Zaryab Asif made 45 with six fours to his name.

Northern led Central Punjab by 86 runs when stumps were drawn at 77-2. Nasir Nawaz was the top scorer with his 42-run knock.

Southern Punjab toil Balochistan

Southern Punjab had the upper hand over Balochistan at the National Stadium of Karachi.

Balochistan added 148 runs to their overnight score of 16-4 before getting dismissed for 164. Ayaz Tasawwar provided the sole resistance for the side with his 76-run knock which included 10 boundaries and a six while pacer Aamer Yamin took six wickets for the opposition.

Umar Siddiq’s side, starting their second their second innings with a 92-run lead, were 149-2 when stumps were drawn. Imran Rafiq scored an unbeaten 60 whereas Saif Badar is not out at 41.

Kamran gives edge to KP over Sindh

Elsewhere, Kamran Ghulam struck a century to put Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead in their fixture against Sindh at the State Bank Stadium.

The visitors began day two’s play on their overnight score of 5-0. The 25-year-old hit 13 boundaries on his way to 124, which anchored the side to 260-4 at stumps.

Fakhar Zaman made 62 with eight boundaries to his name. Tabish Khan has been the pick of Sindh bowlers so far with his figures of 2-51.