Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Kamran Ghulam, Ali Zaryab ton anchor KP, CP

Round eight of first-class tournament got underway in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Kamran Ghulam, Ali Zaryab ton anchor KP, CP

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Kamran Ghulam and Ali Zaryab scored centuries for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and defending champions Central Punjab respectively as the round eight of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 got underway in Karachi on Monday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 296-3 at stumps against Southern Punjab as Ghulam closed in on his 150 at the UBL Sports Complex. He was unbeaten at 145 with 19 boundaries and a six to his name.

He put on an unbeaten 211-run partnership with Adil Amin who is batting at 76 with the help of six boundaries and two maximums.

Aamer Yamin, Agha Salman and Zahid Mahmood picked a wicket each.   

Moreover, Zaryab’s 117-run knock anchored the defending champions to 297-6 against Balochistan by close of opening day’s play at State Bank Stadium.

Usman Salahuddin hit 10 boundaries on his way to 73 whereas Mohammad Saad struck seven fours on his way to 45. Jalat Khan has been the most successful bowler for Balochistan with 3-92.

Moreover, hosts Sindh were 40-1 in reply to Northern’s 203 all out at the National Stadium. Mohammad Nawaz was the top scorer with 79 with 10 boundaries to his name whereas Jamal Anwar made 51 with the help of six fours and two sixes.

Azizullah, Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dhani bagged three wickets each for Asad Shafiq’s side.

Sharjeel Khan has been the top scorer for the hosts with 32 not out whereas Waqas Ahmed took the only wicket for his side.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21, Sindh vs Northern, Northern vs Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab, Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Central Punjab vs Balochistan, Balochistan vs Central Punjab, CPvBAL, BALvCP, NORvSINDH, SINDHvNOR, KPvSP,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Pakistan's Haris Rauf to make Big Bash League return
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf to make Big Bash League return
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
Watch: Pakistan's Mohammad Amir takes five-wicket haul in LPL 2020
Watch: Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir takes five-wicket haul in LPL 2020
Babar Azam calls South Africa tour 'critical' for Pakistan
Babar Azam calls South Africa tour ‘critical’ for Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.