Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Kamran Ghulam, Ali Zaryab ton anchor KP, CP

Kamran Ghulam and Ali Zaryab scored centuries for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and defending champions Central Punjab respectively as the round eight of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 got underway in Karachi on Monday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 296-3 at stumps against Southern Punjab as Ghulam closed in on his 150 at the UBL Sports Complex. He was unbeaten at 145 with 19 boundaries and a six to his name.

He put on an unbeaten 211-run partnership with Adil Amin who is batting at 76 with the help of six boundaries and two maximums.

Aamer Yamin, Agha Salman and Zahid Mahmood picked a wicket each.

Moreover, Zaryab’s 117-run knock anchored the defending champions to 297-6 against Balochistan by close of opening day’s play at State Bank Stadium.

Usman Salahuddin hit 10 boundaries on his way to 73 whereas Mohammad Saad struck seven fours on his way to 45. Jalat Khan has been the most successful bowler for Balochistan with 3-92.

Moreover, hosts Sindh were 40-1 in reply to Northern’s 203 all out at the National Stadium. Mohammad Nawaz was the top scorer with 79 with 10 boundaries to his name whereas Jamal Anwar made 51 with the help of six fours and two sixes.

Azizullah, Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dhani bagged three wickets each for Asad Shafiq’s side.

Sharjeel Khan has been the top scorer for the hosts with 32 not out whereas Waqas Ahmed took the only wicket for his side.