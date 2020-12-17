Thursday, December 17, 2020  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Hammad, Mubasir’s tons help Northern secure unlikely draw

Result left Sindh on brink of exit from competition

Posted: Dec 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Hammad, Mubasir’s tons help Northern secure unlikely draw

Photo: PCB

Fantastic centuries by Hammad Azam and young Mubasir Khan helped Northern in securing a precious draw against Sindh in the round eight of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

Nauman Ali-led unit resumed their second innings last day at the score of 126-4, needing another 188 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Both batsmen showed their class by registering the biggest partnership of the competition of 294 runs and helped Northern in posting a mammoth second innings total of 423-6 at the end of the day’s play.

Debutant Mubasir played a remarkable knock as he finished as the top-scorer with 164 off 241 whereas Azam scored brilliant 145 off 226 balls.

For Sindh, pacer Shanawaz Dhani was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of three for 93.

Cricket Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
