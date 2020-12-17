Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Hammad, Mubasir’s tons help Northern secure unlikely draw

Fantastic centuries by Hammad Azam and young Mubasir Khan helped Northern in securing a precious draw against Sindh in the round eight of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

Nauman Ali-led unit resumed their second innings last day at the score of 126-4, needing another 188 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Both batsmen showed their class by registering the biggest partnership of the competition of 294 runs and helped Northern in posting a mammoth second innings total of 423-6 at the end of the day’s play.

Debutant Mubasir played a remarkable knock as he finished as the top-scorer with 164 off 241 whereas Azam scored brilliant 145 off 226 balls.

For Sindh, pacer Shanawaz Dhani was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of three for 93.