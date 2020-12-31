Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final preview: KP, CP to battle for glory

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Central Punjab (CP) will battle it out to win the ultimate prize when they will meet in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

The grand finale—which is going to be played over the course of five days—will start from Sunday at the National Stadium in Karachi.

KP finished the round-robin stage as the table-toppers with 161 points after 10 matches, which included five wins and just a solitary defeat.

On the other hand, CP made a grand comeback in the later stages of the first-round and finished on the second spot with 137 points.

Head-to-Head:

KP and CP have faced each other four times before in the competition where Khalid Usman-led unit have a better record with two wins whereas two matches ended in a stalemate.

Players to watch out for:

Kamran Ghulam (KP)

Kamran Ghulam is having an outstanding season for KP with the bat in hand. The right-hander is the season’s top-scorer with 1065 runs at an average of 59.16, which included four centuries and four half-centuries.

Ghulam became the 13th player in the history of the competition to score 1000 or more runs in a single season and he now needs another 153 runs to become the highest run-getter in a single Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season.

Sajid Khan (KP)

Sajid Khan is also having an outstanding season for KP, but with the ball in hand. The right-arm off-spinner is currently leading the bowling charts in the competition with 62 wickets to his name and is certain to finish there.

In the last two matches KP played at the National Stadium, Khan has been amongst the wickets where he has managed to claim nine scalps in four innings.

Usman Salahuddin (CP)

Usman Salahuddin is CP’s best performer in the ongoing campaign with the bat in hand. The right-hander has already scored 797 runs at an average of 46.88.

Salahuddin will be coming in the match on the back of an impressive double century against Southern Punjab in the all-important encounter and therefore, the team management will be hoping to see the veteran middle-order batsman produce another impressive display at the most important stage.

Hasan Ali (CP)

Hasan Ali is undoubtedly the star performer of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 season. The 26-year-old has proved to be a breath of fresh for CP with his attacking captaincy.

With the ball in hand, Hasan has been outstanding for his team where he is the leading wicket-taker with 38 wickets to his name in eight matches at an outstanding average of 19.31.