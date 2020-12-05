Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Central Punjab, Northern register comfortable victory

Defending champions Central Punjab and Northern secured comfortable victories in their respective Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 round six matches in Karachi on Saturday.

Hasan Ali’s side registered a comprehensive 227-run defeat against Sindh at the National Stadium.

Asad Shafiq-led unit began the fourth day’s play at 152-4 in chase of 432-run target.

They were dismissed for 204 at the stroke of lunch as wicketkeeper-batsman Shezar Muhammad made 50 off 97 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries

Captain Hasan returned with figures of 4-66 in the second innings and was the pick of the bowlers on the last day.

Waqas Masqood finished the match as the most successful bowler with match figures of 9-74.

Northern down SP to claim top spot

Moreover, Northern triumphed over Southern Punjab by six wickets in their fixture at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, thanks to half-centuries by Nasir Nawaz, Umar Amin and Hammad Azam.

Nawaz made 68 from 80 balls with nine boundaries and two sixes to his name while Amin scored an unbeaten 65 off 97 deliveries after hitting eight boundaries and put on a 91-run partnership with Azam who hit 10 boundaries in his innings of 53.

KP triumphs over Balochistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa completed a 175-run victory over Balochistan at the State Bank Stadium.

Starting the fourth day’s proceedings at 164-6, the side were dismissed for 224 as Sameen Gul and Mohammad Wasim Jr finished with three wickets each.