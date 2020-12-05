Saturday, December 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Central Punjab, Northern register comfortable victory

Sides triumph over Sindh, Southern Punjab respectively in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Central Punjab, Northern register comfortable victory

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Defending champions Central Punjab and Northern secured comfortable victories in their respective Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 round six matches in Karachi on Saturday.

Hasan Ali’s side registered a comprehensive 227-run defeat against Sindh at the National Stadium.

Asad Shafiq-led unit began the fourth day’s play at 152-4 in chase of 432-run target.

They were dismissed for 204 at the stroke of lunch as wicketkeeper-batsman Shezar Muhammad made 50 off 97 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries

Captain Hasan returned with figures of 4-66 in the second innings and was the pick of the bowlers on the last day.

Waqas Masqood finished the match as the most successful bowler with match figures of 9-74.

Northern down SP to claim top spot

Moreover, Northern triumphed over Southern Punjab by six wickets in their fixture at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, thanks to half-centuries by Nasir Nawaz, Umar Amin and Hammad Azam.

Nawaz made 68 from 80 balls with nine boundaries and two sixes to his name while Amin scored an unbeaten 65 off 97 deliveries after hitting eight boundaries and put on a 91-run partnership with Azam who hit 10 boundaries in his innings of 53.

KP triumphs over Balochistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa completed a 175-run victory over Balochistan at the State Bank Stadium.

Starting the fourth day’s proceedings at 164-6, the side were dismissed for 224 as Sameen Gul and Mohammad Wasim Jr finished with three wickets each.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21, Central Punjab vs Sindh, Sindh vs Central Punjab, Northern vs Southern Punjab, Southern Punjab vs Northern, SINDHvCP, NORvSP, CPvSINDH, SPvNOR, Southern Punjab vs Balochistan, Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, KPvBAL, BALvKP,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team
Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing 'personal emergency'
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing ‘personal emergency’
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Investigation launched into Argentina football legend Diego Maradona's death
Investigation launched into Argentina football legend Diego Maradona’s death
PCB bans domestic bowler for breaching Covid-19 protocols
PCB bans domestic bowler for breaching Covid-19 protocols
Challengers beat Dynamites in National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship
Challengers beat Dynamites in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities
Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.