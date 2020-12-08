Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Bowlers dominate opening day of Round 7 matches

The opening day of Round 7 of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 in Karachi was a field day for bowlers with 34 wickets falling Tuesday.

Irfanullah Shah’s five-wicket haul helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dismiss hosts Sindh for 229.

The hosts, being asked to bat, were anchored by captain Asad Shafiq and Sharjeel Khan’s half-centuries. Shafiq scored nine boundaries in his 60-run knock while Khan hit nine fours and a maximum on his way to 57.

The visitors will resume second day’s play on 5-0.

Balochistan on the back foot

Balochistan were in dire straits as they were struggling at 16-4 after dismissing Southern Punjab for 256.

Umar Siddiq’s side, electing to bat, were anchored by Agha Salman’s half-century. He made 50 with the help of eight boundaries whereas Zahid Mehmood and Zain Abbas chipped in with their respective scores of 45 and 40.

Taj Wali took three wickets for Imran Farhat’s side whereas Umaid Asif, Kashif Bhatti and Jalat Khan took two wickets each.

The Punjab side was rocked by Aamer Yamin’s triple strikes before stumps were drawn.

Hasan pegs back Northern

On the other hand, defending champions Central Punjab, who were sent to bat, were 49-0 in response to Northern’s first innings total of 243 all-out.

Asif Ali scored an unbeaten 72 for Nauman Ali’s side whereas Mohammad Nawaz hit six boundaries on his way to 50.

Captain Hasan Ali took four wickets.