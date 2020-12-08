Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Bowlers dominate opening day of Round 7 matches

Take thirty-four wickets

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Bowlers dominate opening day of Round 7 matches

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

The opening day of Round 7 of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 in Karachi was a field day for bowlers with 34 wickets falling Tuesday.

Irfanullah Shah’s five-wicket haul helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dismiss hosts Sindh for 229.

The hosts, being asked to bat, were anchored by captain Asad Shafiq and Sharjeel Khan’s half-centuries. Shafiq scored nine boundaries in his 60-run knock while Khan hit nine fours and a maximum on his way to 57.

The visitors will resume second day’s play on 5-0.

Balochistan on the back foot

Balochistan were in dire straits as they were struggling at 16-4 after dismissing Southern Punjab for 256.

Umar Siddiq’s side, electing to bat, were anchored by Agha Salman’s half-century. He made 50 with the help of eight boundaries whereas Zahid Mehmood and Zain Abbas chipped in with their respective scores of 45 and 40.

Taj Wali took three wickets for Imran Farhat’s side whereas Umaid Asif, Kashif Bhatti and Jalat Khan took two wickets each.

The Punjab side was rocked by Aamer Yamin’s triple strikes before stumps were drawn.

Hasan pegs back Northern

On the other hand, defending champions Central Punjab, who were sent to bat, were 49-0 in response to Northern’s first innings total of 243 all-out.

Asif Ali scored an unbeaten 72 for Nauman Ali’s side whereas Mohammad Nawaz hit six boundaries on his way to 50.

Captain Hasan Ali took four wickets.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing 'personal emergency'
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing ‘personal emergency’
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
Pakistan recall Sarfaraz Ahmed for New Zealand T20Is
Pakistan recall Sarfaraz Ahmed for New Zealand T20Is
Watch: Manufacturing of world-famous cricket equipment in Sialkot
Watch: Manufacturing of world-famous cricket equipment in Sialkot
Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities
Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities
Mushtaq urges Pakistan to show mental toughness against New Zealand
Mushtaq urges Pakistan to show mental toughness against New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq lauds Pakistan players' ‘patience’ in New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq lauds Pakistan players’ ‘patience’ in New Zealand
PCB seeks details of coronavirus affected players from New Zealand
PCB seeks details of coronavirus affected players from New Zealand
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.