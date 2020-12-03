Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020: CP, KP tighten grip against Sindh, Balochistan

Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have tightened grip in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 round-six fixtures against Sindh and Balochistan.

At the National Stadium, Waqas Maqsood’s outstanding bowling put Hasan Ali’s men on top.

Starting from the overnight score of 232-5, Central Punjab lost last five wickets for 44 runs in the opening session and were bundled out for 276.

Usman Salahuddin finished the innings with the top score of 80 off 168 balls. For the bowling team, pacers Mir Hamza and Tabish Khan were the most successful ones as they claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Sindh were bundled out for just 92 inside 30 overs, courtesy sublime bowling performance from Waqas who claimed figures of 6-25.

At the end of the day’s play, Central Punjab extended their overall lead to 280 in the second innings with five wickets in hand.

Pacers put KP on top against Balochistan

At the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, pacers Sameen Gul, Irfanullah Shah and Muhammad Waseem’s remarkable bowling performance put Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on top against Balochistan.

Khalid Usman-led unit managed to add 28 runs to their overnight score and were eventually bowled out of 320 in their first innings.

Kamran Ghulam was the star performer with the bat in hand after scoring 153 off 253 balls with the help of 18 fours and two sixes.

For Balochistan, pacer Khurram Shahzad was the most successful bowler as he finished with figures of four 80.

In reply, Bismillah Khan-led unit were bundled out for just 120 in 33 overs as Irfanullah, Gul and Waseem claimed four and three wickets respectively.

At the end of the day’s play, KP have extended their lead to 298 with seven wickets in hand.

Amin’s century puts Northern on top

At the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Umer Amin’s brisk century put Northern on top in the match against Southern Punjab.

Nauman Ali-led unit started the day at the score of 6-0 and were bowled out for 381, taking a healthy first innings lead of 96.

Star of the show was Amin who scored 102 off 150 balls. He was well supported by Hammad Azam, who scored 91 off 95.

For Umar Siddique-led unit, leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed four wickets.

At the end of the day’s play, Southern Punjab were 19-0 in their second innings and still trail Northern by 77 runs.