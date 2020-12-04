Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020: CP, KP edge closer to victories

Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are edging closer to achieving important victories against Sindh and Balochistan in their round-six fixtures in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020.

At the National Stadium in Karachi, Hasan Ali-led unit need further six wickets to register their first win in the competition.

The defending champions resumed their second innings at the score of 96 for five and added another 151 runs before being bowled out for 247.

Ahmed Safi Abdullah was the top scorer for the batting side with quickfire 83 not out off 60 balls with the help of six fours and six maximums.

For the bowling team, spinner Abrar Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed four wickets.

Chasing a mammoth target of 432, Sindh finished the day at the score of 152-4 with Saad Ali and Shehzar Mohammad unbeaten on 24 and 26 respectively.

KP closing in on victory against Balochistan

At the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are on the brink of securing another important win against Balochistan.

Usman Khalid-led unit resumed their second innings on day three at the score of 98-3 and were bowled out for 199 where Israrullah top-scored with 86.

At the end of the day’s play, Balochistan, chasing a target of 400, were 164-6 with Ayaz Tasawwar and Umaid Asif unbeaten on 17 and eight respectively.

SP, Northern tie hang in balance

At the United Bank Sports Complex, Southern Punjab and Northern’s fixture is hanging in the balance ahead of a feisty fourth day.

Umar Siddique-led unit resumed their second innings at the score of 19-0, trailing the opposition by 77-run first innings lead.

Agha Salman’s brilliant 89 off just 121 balls helped Southern Punjab—who were bowled out for 285—in setting Northern a tricky target of 200 to win the match on the final day.