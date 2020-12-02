Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: Sindh, Northern on top against CP, SP

Round six fixtures started on Wednesday in Karachi

Posted: Dec 2, 2020
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: PCB/ Twitter

Sindh and Northern finished the opening day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 against Central Punjab and Southern Punjab.

At the National Stadium, Asad Shafiq-led unit—after opting to bowl first—ended the opening day in complete control after Hasan Ali’s team managed to post just 232 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Usman Salahuddin finished the day with the top score of 80 off 168 balls with the help of nine fours.

For Sindh, pacer Tabish Khan was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of 2-28 in 15 overs.

Sadaf’s three wickets put Northern in commanding position

At the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, pacer Sadaf Hussain’s brilliant bowling spell helped Northern in bowling out Southern Punjab for just 285 on the opening day of the round-six fixture.

After opting to bat first, Umar Siddique-led unit never really got going and were eventually bundled out in 86.3 overs.

Siddique was the top scorer in the innings with 89 off 203 balls and he was well-supported by Saif Badar, who scored 81 off 134 balls.

For Northern, Sadaf was the star performer with the ball in hand as he finished with figures of 3-45.

In reply, Nauman Ali’s team finished the opening day at the score of 6-0.

Kamran Ghulam’s brilliance frustrates Balochistan

At the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP)’s Kamran Ghulam put on a brilliant batting display to frustrate Balochistan on the opening day.

Despite losing half of the side for just 64, the right-hander played a remarkable knock of an unbeaten 130 as KP finished the day at the score of 292-9.

For Balochistan, pacers Khurram Shahzad and Umaid Asif claimed three wickets each.

Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.