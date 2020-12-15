Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: Sindh, CP tighten grip against Northern, Balochistan

Round-eight matches are being played in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ PCB

Sindh and Central Punjab have tightened grip in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 round-eight encounters in Karachi.

At the National Stadium, Asad Shafiq-led unit finished day two against Northern with a 150-run first innings lead with five wickets in hand.

Opener Sharjeel Khan was the star performer on the day after managing to score 133 off 164 balls. He was well-supported by Saud Shakeel, who scored a crafty 81 off 139 balls.

At the end of the day’s play, captain Asad and Saad Ali were unbeaten on 46 and 23 respectively.

Hasan stars as CP edge closer to another win

At the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Hasan Ali’s outstanding bowling performance has put Central Punjab on the brink of their third consecutive win in the competition.

The defending champions started the day with the overnight score of 297-6 and were eventually bowled out for 369.

Spinner Jalat Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Balochistan as he claimed figures of 6-116 in 38 overs.

In reply, Hasan’s outstanding bowling performance helped Central Punjab in bowling out Balochistan for just 130 in 38.2 overs. The right-arm pacer was finished with figures of 5-32 in just 9.2 overs.

After being followed on, Imran Farhat-led unit were 130-6 in their second innings at the close of play, needing another 109 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Ghulam, Amin’s centuries put KP on top

At the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Kamran Ghulam and Adil Amin’s centuries put Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in commanding position against Southern Punjab.

Khalid Usman-led unit started the day at the score of 296-3 and were eventually bowled out for 487.

Amin finished the innings with the top score of 172 off 330 balls whereas Ghulam scored 160 off 285 balls.

For the bowling team, leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood was the star performer as he finished with figures of 6-163.

At the end of the second day’s play, Southern Punjab were 145 for the loss of five wickets with Zain Abbas and Ali Usman unbeaten on 64 and six respectively.

Cricket Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21
 

 

 
 
 

