Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: Balochistan ahead despite Nauman’s six-fer for Northern

Balochistan were in the driving seat in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 round-nine fixture despite a six-wicket haul by Northern captain Nauman Ali at Karachi’s UBL Sports Complex on Monday.

Balochistan began day two’s play on the overnight score of 92-0 in reply to Northern’s first innings total of 203 all out. They were sent packing for 372 with a lead of 160 when stumps were drawn.

Nauman continued to impress in the tournament as the captain returned with figures of 6-107.

For Balochistan, Akbar-ur-Rehman top-scored with 82 which included four boundaries and five sixes to his name whereas captain Imran Farhat made 77 with the help of 13 fours. Ayaz Tasawwar struck nine boundaries and two maximums on his way to 69.

Sindh lead against Southern Punjab

On the other hand, Sindh had a slender 50-run lead over Southern Punjab in their game at the State Bank Stadium.

Umar Siddiq’s side resumed their first innings at the score of 41-1 in reply to Sindh’s first innings total of 217 all out.

They were dismissed for 247 on the back of a four-wicket haul by Mohammad Asghar as he bagged 4-81 in 26.1 overs.

Imran Rafiq scored a half-century as he scored 67 with five fours and two sixes to his name.

Asad Shafiq-led unit were 80-0 when stumps were drawn with the opening pair of Sharjeel Khan and Khurram Manzoor not out at 45 and 28 respectively.

Central Punjab ahead against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Defending champion Central Punjab were 171 runs ahead of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their fixture at the National Stadium.

Hasan Ali’s side began day two’s play on their overnight score of 267-5. They added 84 runs to the scorecard at the expense of two wickets before declaring their first innings at 351-7.

Saad Nasim was the standout performer with the bat as he struck an unbeaten 136 with the help of 12 boundaries and six sixes.

Irfanullah Shah bagged three wickets for Khalid Usman’s side.

In reply, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 180-3 at stumps on the back of a half-century by Adil Amin.

Fakhar Zaman and Israrullah made 42 and 40 respectively whereas Qasim Akram picked all three wickets for Central Punjab.