Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Central Punjab edges closer to final berth

Central Punjab are edging closer to cementing a spot in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

At the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi, Hasan Ali-led unit resumed their first innings on their overnight score of 309-4 and declared at the score of 493-7.

Usman Salahuddin was the star performer for the defending champions as he scored brilliant unbeaten 219 off 346 balls with the help of 27 fours and two sixes.

For Southern Punjab, leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood was the pick of the bowlers as he registered figures of 4-152 in 27 overs.

In reply, Umar Siddique-led unit were reduced to 153-9 at the end of the day’s play, still trailing Central Punjab by 340 runs in the first innings with just a wicket in hand.

Northern’s hopes of final berth fading after KP’s mammoth total

At the National Stadium, Northern’s hopes of making to the final of the mega-event are fading fast after a mammoth first innings total by table-toppers Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Khalid Usman-led unit resumed their first innings at their overnight score 380-4 and were bowled out for 521, courtesy centuries from Kamran Ghulam, Rehan Afridi and Israrullah.

At the end of the day’s play, Northern were 180-2 in their first innings, still trailing KP by 341 runs.

Balochistan on top against Sindh

At the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Balochistan have tightened their grip in the match against Sindh.

Imran Farhat-led unit resumed their first innings at their overnight score of 314-5 and were bowled out for 414 where Akbar-ur-Rehman top-scored with 164 off 306.

For Sindh, left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of 5-101.

In reply, Asad Shafiq-led unit were reduced to 160-6 at the end of the days play, still trailing Balochistan by 254 runs in their first innings with just four wickets in hand.