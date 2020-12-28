Despite Zain’s heroics, Central Punjab march towards Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final

Zain Abbas’ brilliant century is looking unlikely to be enough for Southern Punjab as Central Punjab are now in touching distance from cementing their berth in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

At the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi, Umer Siddique-led unit resumed their first innings on day three at their overnight score of 153-9 and were eventually bowled out for 187.

After being followed on, Southern Punjab produced a much better display but a collapse at the end of the day’s play left them 314-7, with a slender lead of just eight runs and with only three second innings wickets in hand.

The star of the show for the batting side was opener Zain Abbas who scored 118 off 172 balls with the help of 18 fours and one six.

For Central Punjab, left-arm spinner Ahmed Safi Abdullah was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of 4-98.

KP, Northern tie edge closer to draw

At the National Stadium, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern’s tie is moving towards a draw after another lackluster day.

Nauman Ali’s men resumed their first innings on day three at their overnight score of 180-2 and were bowled out at the stroke of tea at the score of 336.

At the end of the day’s play, Khalid Usman-led unit were 87-3 and stretched their overall lead to 272.

Saud, Khurram frustrate Balochistan

At the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, fighting half-centuries from opener Khurram Manzoor and in-form Saud Shakeel has kept Sindh’s hopes alive of avoiding a defeat against Balochistan.

Asad Shafiq-led unit resumed their first innings on day three at the score of 160-6 and were bowled out for 195.

After being followed on, Sindh finished the day at the score of 208-3, just trailing Balochistan by 11 runs.

Shakeel scored brilliant 90 off 175 balls with the help of nine fours whereas Manzoor remains not out on 82 off 219 balls.