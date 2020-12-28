Monday, December 28, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Despite Zain’s heroics, Central Punjab march towards Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final

Round-10 matches of four-day competition to conclude on Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Despite Zain’s heroics, Central Punjab march towards Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Zain Abbas’ brilliant century is looking unlikely to be enough for Southern Punjab as Central Punjab are now in touching distance from cementing their berth in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

At the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi, Umer Siddique-led unit resumed their first innings on day three at their overnight score of 153-9 and were eventually bowled out for 187.

After being followed on, Southern Punjab produced a much better display but a collapse at the end of the day’s play left them 314-7, with a slender lead of just eight runs and with only three second innings wickets in hand.

The star of the show for the batting side was opener Zain Abbas who scored 118 off 172 balls with the help of 18 fours and one six.

For Central Punjab, left-arm spinner Ahmed Safi Abdullah was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of 4-98.

KP, Northern tie edge closer to draw

At the National Stadium, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern’s tie is moving towards a draw after another lackluster day.

Nauman Ali’s men resumed their first innings on day three at their overnight score of 180-2 and were bowled out at the stroke of tea at the score of 336.

At the end of the day’s play, Khalid Usman-led unit were 87-3 and stretched their overall lead to 272.

Saud, Khurram frustrate Balochistan

At the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, fighting half-centuries from opener Khurram Manzoor and in-form Saud Shakeel has kept Sindh’s hopes alive of avoiding a defeat against Balochistan.

Asad Shafiq-led unit resumed their first innings on day three at the score of 160-6 and were bowled out for 195.

After being followed on, Sindh finished the day at the score of 208-3, just trailing Balochistan by 11 runs.

Shakeel scored brilliant 90 off 175 balls with the help of nine fours whereas Manzoor remains not out on 82 off 219 balls.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan Central Punjab Cricket khyber pakhtunkhwa northern Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Sindh Southern Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21, Sindh, Balochistan, Northern, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, Sindh vs Balochistan, SINDHvBAL, Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, NORvKP, Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab, CPvSP,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Australian pacer Aaron Summers to make Pakistan domestic cricket history
Australian pacer Aaron Summers to make Pakistan domestic cricket history
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
Ahead of New Zealand Tests: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq resume training
Ahead of New Zealand Tests: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq resume training
Shadab Khan ruled out of first New Zealand Test
Shadab Khan ruled out of first New Zealand Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.