Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Batsmen dominate proceedings on final round’s opening day

Over a 1000 runs were scored on the opening day of round 10 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 in Karachi on Saturday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished at 380-4 against Northern in their fixture at the National Stadium.

Opening batsman Israrullah hit 17 fours and two sixes on his way to 127 whereas top-order batsman Rehan Afridi also struck 127 with 17 boundaries and three maximums.

Israrullah also put on 158-run partnership with his opening partner Sahibzada Farhan who struck 62 with six boundaries and three sixes to his name. Kamran Ghulam hit four fours and a six as he remained 53 not out.

Sadaf Hussain, Waqas Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz and Mubasir Khan bagged a wicket each.

Rehman anchors Balochistan against Sindh

Akbar-ur-Rehman scored an unbeaten ton as Balochistan were 314-5 against Sindh at the UBL Sports Complex.

His 125-run knock included 14 boundaries and a six.

Ayaz Tasawwar hit five boundaries and three sixes on his way to 72. Captain Imran Farhat and wicketkeeper-batsman Bismillah Khan scored 42 runs each.

For Sindh, Tabish Khan was the most successful bowler on the day as he claimed two wickets.

Salahuddin leads Central Punjab charge in derby

Elsewhere, Usman Salahuddin’s standout 139-run knock anchored Central Punjab to 309-4 against Southern Punjab in their derby fixture at the State Bank Stadium. His standout performance included 20 boundaries.

He was supported by Ali Zaryab, who made 78 with the help of 11 boundaries. Saad Nasim chipped in with 72 which included five fours and four maximums.

Zahid Mehmood bagged two wickets for Southern Punjab.