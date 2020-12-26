Saturday, December 26, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Batsmen dominate proceedings on final round’s opening day

CP, Northern and SP are competing for second final spot

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Batsmen dominate proceedings on final round’s opening day

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Over a 1000 runs were scored on the opening day of round 10 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 in Karachi on Saturday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished at 380-4 against Northern in their fixture at the National Stadium.

Opening batsman Israrullah hit 17 fours and two sixes on his way to 127 whereas top-order batsman Rehan Afridi also struck 127 with 17 boundaries and three maximums.

Israrullah also put on 158-run partnership with his opening partner Sahibzada Farhan who struck 62 with six boundaries and three sixes to his name. Kamran Ghulam hit four fours and a six as he remained 53 not out.

Sadaf Hussain, Waqas Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz and Mubasir Khan bagged a wicket each.

Rehman anchors Balochistan against Sindh

Akbar-ur-Rehman scored an unbeaten ton as Balochistan were 314-5 against Sindh at the UBL Sports Complex.

His 125-run knock included 14 boundaries and a six.

Ayaz Tasawwar hit five boundaries and three sixes on his way to 72. Captain Imran Farhat and wicketkeeper-batsman Bismillah Khan scored 42 runs each.

For Sindh, Tabish Khan was the most successful bowler on the day as he claimed two wickets.

Salahuddin leads Central Punjab charge in derby

Elsewhere, Usman Salahuddin’s standout 139-run knock anchored Central Punjab to 309-4 against Southern Punjab in their derby fixture at the State Bank Stadium. His standout performance included 20 boundaries.

He was supported by Ali Zaryab, who made 78 with the help of 11 boundaries. Saad Nasim chipped in with 72 which included five fours and four maximums.

Zahid Mehmood bagged two wickets for Southern Punjab.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21, Sindh vs Balochistan, Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, SINDHvBAL, NORvBAL, CPvSP,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
New Zealand drub Pakistan in second T20I to win series
New Zealand drub Pakistan in second T20I to win series
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.